Chinese Premier Li Keqiang underlined food security and pledged more subsidies during a recent trip to southwestern Yunnan province. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang underlined food security and pledged more subsidies during a recent trip to southwestern Yunnan province. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Politics

China pledges US$1.5b in grain farmer subsidies to offset soaring production costs

  • One-off subsidy aims to support summer harvest and autumn sowing, CCTV reports, citing China’s cabinet
  • Spring planting disruptions caused by Covid-19 curbs and war in Ukraine weigh on Chinese wheat output forecasts

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 6:20pm, 22 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang underlined food security and pledged more subsidies during a recent trip to southwestern Yunnan province. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang underlined food security and pledged more subsidies during a recent trip to southwestern Yunnan province. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE