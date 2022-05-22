Chinese Premier Li Keqiang underlined food security and pledged more subsidies during a recent trip to southwestern Yunnan province. Photo: Xinhua
China pledges US$1.5b in grain farmer subsidies to offset soaring production costs
- One-off subsidy aims to support summer harvest and autumn sowing, CCTV reports, citing China’s cabinet
- Spring planting disruptions caused by Covid-19 curbs and war in Ukraine weigh on Chinese wheat output forecasts
