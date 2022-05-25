Students at Beijing Normal University voice their concerns over the city’s Covid-19 control measures. Photo: Weibo
Zero-Covid clampdown sparks student discontent on Beijing campus

  • Students gather in their hundreds to demand certainty on their final exams and whether they will be allowed to return home
  • Campuses have been closed for weeks as part of restrictions aimed at controlling an Omicron outbreak in China’s capital

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 4:33pm, 25 May, 2022

