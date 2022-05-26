Yu Luming is being investigated by the country’s top anti-corruption body. Photo: Handout
Yu Luming is being investigated by the country’s top anti-corruption body. Photo: Handout
China /  Politics

Senior Beijing city health official sacked amid capital’s Covid battle

  • Yu Luming’s removal as director of the city’s health commission appears to be linked to a corruption probe rather than the current wave of cases
  • Last month the country’s top anti-corruption watchdog announced that he had been placed under investigation for ‘serious violations of discipline and laws’

Xinlu Liang
Xinlu Liang

Updated: 4:07pm, 26 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Yu Luming is being investigated by the country’s top anti-corruption body. Photo: Handout
Yu Luming is being investigated by the country’s top anti-corruption body. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE