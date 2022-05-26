Yu Luming is being investigated by the country’s top anti-corruption body. Photo: Handout
Senior Beijing city health official sacked amid capital’s Covid battle
- Yu Luming’s removal as director of the city’s health commission appears to be linked to a corruption probe rather than the current wave of cases
- Last month the country’s top anti-corruption watchdog announced that he had been placed under investigation for ‘serious violations of discipline and laws’
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Yu Luming is being investigated by the country’s top anti-corruption body. Photo: Handout