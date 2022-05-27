China’s leaders are struggling to reverse a deepening economic slump. Photo: AP
China /  Politics

With focus on economy, China underlines stabilising force of GDP growth

  • Premier Li Keqiang’s instruction to ‘exhaust all measures’ to stabilise economic growth contrasts with previous emphasis on quality over speed
  • Analysts warn that slowing growth caused by the pandemic will lead to a rise in a range of social issues

Jess Ma
Phoebe Zhang and Jess Ma

Updated: 8:00pm, 27 May, 2022

