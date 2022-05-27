Authorities in Beijing are investigating the circumstances around the death of a 32-year-old man who died after waiting nearly an hour for an ambulance, according to his father. Photo: Weibo
Authorities in Beijing are investigating the circumstances around the death of a 32-year-old man who died after waiting nearly an hour for an ambulance, according to his father. Photo: Weibo
China /  Politics

Investigation after Beijing man dies ‘waiting for Covid-delayed medical care’

  • Authorities in the capital question emergency centre and hospital over death of 32-year-old man
  • Father says his son collapsed waiting about an hour for an ambulance

Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 6:00pm, 27 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Authorities in Beijing are investigating the circumstances around the death of a 32-year-old man who died after waiting nearly an hour for an ambulance, according to his father. Photo: Weibo
Authorities in Beijing are investigating the circumstances around the death of a 32-year-old man who died after waiting nearly an hour for an ambulance, according to his father. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE