The costs of frequent mass Covid-19 testing, which is free to the public, is among the pressures facing local government coffers in China. Photo: Reuters
Can China find zero-Covid wriggle room to beat GDP slowdown?
- Months of lockdowns and frequent mass testing are depleting local coffers but there are no signs of a shift from pandemic controls
- Authorities are caught in a balancing act as they try to control outbreaks and keep economic growth going
