Wayne Chiang Wan-an has been selected as the KMT candidate for mayor of Taipei. Photo: CNA
Taiwan’s Kuomintang keeps it in the family by choosing Chiang Kai-shek’s great grandson to run for Taipei mayor
- Wayne Chiang has pledged to bring the KMT’s ‘blue skies’ back to the island’s capital, where he is the early front runner
- However, political observers say he will still face a formidable challenge from the ruling DPP’s Chen Shih-chung and the city’s deputy mayor Huang Shan-shan
