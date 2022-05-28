Online crime involving cross-border operations is on the rise in China. Photo: Shutterstock
China needs to ‘work with the rest of the world’ to stop cybercrime, trafficking

  • Chinese police should look to their international counterparts to tackle online scams and trafficking of humans and drugs, experts say
  • Such crimes often involve people operating elsewhere – particularly in less developed countries – and funds being sent across borders

Jess Ma
Updated: 1:00pm, 28 May, 2022

