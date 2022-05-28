Online crime involving cross-border operations is on the rise in China. Photo: Shutterstock
China needs to ‘work with the rest of the world’ to stop cybercrime, trafficking
- Chinese police should look to their international counterparts to tackle online scams and trafficking of humans and drugs, experts say
- Such crimes often involve people operating elsewhere – particularly in less developed countries – and funds being sent across borders
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Online crime involving cross-border operations is on the rise in China. Photo: Shutterstock