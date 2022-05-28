Liu Jianchao spent more than a decade as the head of the Chinese foreign ministry’s information office. Photo: Getty Images
exclusive | Chinese foreign ministry veteran tipped to take up top propaganda job
- Once a strong contender to be the next foreign minister, Liu Jianchao now appears destined for the State Council Information Office, a source says
- The speculation comes as the country tries to counter Western perceptions on a range of issues, from the South China Sea to Xinjiang
