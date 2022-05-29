Chinese President Xi Jinping (centre) is invoking the country’s past to inspire confidence in its system. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping invokes China’s past to rally confidence in its future as country vies with West
- Chinese president tells Politburo that the country has long gone along a different path to other civilisations
- Xi puts spotlight on work of archaeologist who concluded the country’s history went back more than five millennia
