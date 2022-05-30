Kuomintang lawmakers protest in Taiwan’s legislature on Monday over changes to the accounting act. Photo: CNA
Scuffles over Taiwan law change to clear former president Chen Shui-bian of state fund corruption charges
- KMT legislators hurl water-filled cups at proponents of retrospective amendment to accounting act
- Chen had been accused of misusing state funds during his presidency, charges he says were politically motivated
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Kuomintang lawmakers protest in Taiwan’s legislature on Monday over changes to the accounting act. Photo: CNA