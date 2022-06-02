Thousands protested over Covid-19 restrictions in Yanjiao near Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
Covid-19 controls eased after protest in commuter town near Beijing
- Thousands of residents said to have gathered in Yanjiao demanding to be allowed back to work in the capital city
- Deputy mayor and police chief says they can now go to Beijing if they meet the requirements and ‘no one will be quarantined’
