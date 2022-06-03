Nearly 14 per cent of over-60s in China have yet to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus in China: ‘no jab, no insurance’ notice for over-60s blamed on misreading of policy
- ‘Our intentions are good,’ Kunyang town health official told Beijing-based magazine
- No such policy is in force and community officials have no right to suspend insurance benefits, local government says
