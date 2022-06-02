Tong Daochi, the former party chief of Sanya, stands trial at a Shenzhen court in January. Photo: Xinhua
Tong Daochi, the former party chief of Sanya, stands trial at a Shenzhen court in January. Photo: Xinhua
Ex-Chinese official, securities regulator sentenced to death for corruption

  • Tong Daochi was handed down the sentence, with a two-year reprieve, for bribery and insider trading
  • He was a senior official in Hainan and is also the former vice head of the CSRC’s issuance department

Updated: 10:31pm, 2 Jun, 2022

