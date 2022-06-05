A patch featuring the Taiwanese flag is back on the bomber jacket worn by Tom Cruise’s character in “Top Gun: Maverick” (right). Photo: Twitter
Explainer |
Why Taiwan fans are cheering Tom Cruise’s return as Top Gun star
- Sequel shows Hollywood star wearing familiar bomber jacket from 1986 original bearing Taiwan’s flag, after the patch went missing in a 2019 trailer
- Move to retain patch ‘unprecedented’, as major film studios have never been shy about pandering to mainland Chinese market, analyst says
