A patch featuring the Taiwanese flag is back on the bomber jacket worn by Tom Cruise’s character in “Top Gun: Maverick” (right). Photo: Twitter
Taiwan
China /  Politics

Explainer |
Why Taiwan fans are cheering Tom Cruise’s return as Top Gun star

  • Sequel shows Hollywood star wearing familiar bomber jacket from 1986 original bearing Taiwan’s flag, after the patch went missing in a 2019 trailer
  • Move to retain patch ‘unprecedented’, as major film studios have never been shy about pandering to mainland Chinese market, analyst says

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 2:00pm, 5 Jun, 2022

