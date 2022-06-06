As executive deputy chief of the Communist Party’s propaganda department, Li Shulei will oversee its daily operations. Photo: Handout
With China’s big political reshuffle looming, new No 2 propaganda chief is appointed from party academy
- Li Shulei made an official appearance as executive deputy chief of the party’s propaganda department on Sunday, according to Ministry of Ecology and Environment
- Li is seen by many as a rising star who might be further promoted to the 25-strong Politburo at the national congress
