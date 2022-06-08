Beijing wants people to report actions seen as damaging to national security ahead of the party congress. Photo: Reuters
China offers rewards of over US$15,000 for national security tip-offs
- Regulation aims to encourage citizens to report clear targets or verifiable leads for actions that are considered a threat
- It comes as the Communist Party is ramping up law enforcement ahead of its five-yearly national congress in autumn
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Beijing wants people to report actions seen as damaging to national security ahead of the party congress. Photo: Reuters