Mass PCR testing is a cornerstone of China’s zero-Covid policy but analysts warn resources could be diverted from better long-term strategies. Photo: AFP
What next for China’s zero-Covid policy after Shanghai lockdown?
- Subtle changes have been introduced to prevent widespread closures but the reliance on PCR testing has huge costs
- Experts say the approach is financially unsustainable and there is also a possibility strict controls could become the new normal for society
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Mass PCR testing is a cornerstone of China’s zero-Covid policy but analysts warn resources could be diverted from better long-term strategies. Photo: AFP