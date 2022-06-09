A worker stands in front of a Mao Zedong sculpture in Dandong. The Chinese border city has been locked down since the end of April. Photo: AFP
China /  Politics

‘It’s tough’: lockdown drags on for millions in Dandong, near North Korea

  • Residents of border city have been confined to their homes for more than a month
  • Officials say two outbreaks came from different sources, but have not given details

Nick Yang
Nick Yang in Beijing

Updated: 8:00am, 9 Jun, 2022

