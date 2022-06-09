Xu Lin, former director of the State Council Information Office, is the new boss of Chinese state radio and television. Photo: AP
China /  Politics

Chinese state broadcasting gets a new chief: Xi protégé Xu Lin

  • The 59-year-old has taken over as head of the National Radio and Television Administration, according to a post on its website
  • He is not new to propaganda – Xu has previously led the cabinet’s Information Office as well as the country’s internet regulator

Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 8:00pm, 9 Jun, 2022

