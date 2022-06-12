New cases of Covid-19 have started falling again in Taiwan. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Politics

Taiwan’s health minister tests positive for Covid as new cases fall

  • 163 new deaths reported on Sunday, down from 211 a day earlier
  • Chen Shih-chung to remain at home to recover, has not been in recent contact with the island’s president

Guo Rui
Guo Rui

Updated: 7:19pm, 12 Jun, 2022

