Taiwan’s authorities say Beijing’s ban on grouper imports from the island is politically motivated to ramp up pressure on Taiwan. Photo: Shutterstock
Beijing’s ban on Taiwanese grouper imports prompts emergency measures to help island’s fish farmers
- Beijing cites discovery of banned chemicals and excessive oxytetracycline when announcing suspension of imports of Taiwan’s grouper effective from Monday
- Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen says Beijing’s move is a breach of normal trade practices, and the island will not rule out going to the WTO
