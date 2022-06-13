Taiwan’s authorities say Beijing’s ban on grouper imports from the island is politically motivated to ramp up pressure on Taiwan. Photo: Shutterstock
Taiwan’s authorities say Beijing’s ban on grouper imports from the island is politically motivated to ramp up pressure on Taiwan. Photo: Shutterstock
Taiwan
China /  Politics

Beijing’s ban on Taiwanese grouper imports prompts emergency measures to help island’s fish farmers

  • Beijing cites discovery of banned chemicals and excessive oxytetracycline when announcing suspension of imports of Taiwan’s grouper effective from Monday
  • Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen says Beijing’s move is a breach of normal trade practices, and the island will not rule out going to the WTO

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 5:15pm, 13 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwan’s authorities say Beijing’s ban on grouper imports from the island is politically motivated to ramp up pressure on Taiwan. Photo: Shutterstock
Taiwan’s authorities say Beijing’s ban on grouper imports from the island is politically motivated to ramp up pressure on Taiwan. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE