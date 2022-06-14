The attack in Tangshan was captured on security cameras. Photo: Weibo
China /  Politics

Chinese police on anti-gang blitz after attack on women in Tangshan

  • City government mounts crackdown in response to violence assault in group at restaurant
  • Public urged to report suspected criminal activity to police

Eunice Yang

Updated: 9:00am, 14 Jun, 2022

