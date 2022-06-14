Le Yucheng has been appointed deputy head of the National Radio and Television Administration. Photo: AP
Le Yucheng has been appointed deputy head of the National Radio and Television Administration. Photo: AP
China /  Politics

Career diplomat Le Yucheng moves to Chinese state broadcasting body as deputy chief

  • It’s part of a major political reshuffle in the run-up to the party congress and comes as Beijing is locked in a narrative war with the West
  • Le, who has been foreign vice-minister since 2018, has more regularly made public statements on China’s diplomatic stance in recent years

Josephine Ma
Josephine Ma

Updated: 9:01pm, 14 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Le Yucheng has been appointed deputy head of the National Radio and Television Administration. Photo: AP
Le Yucheng has been appointed deputy head of the National Radio and Television Administration. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE