Le Yucheng has been appointed deputy head of the National Radio and Television Administration. Photo: AP
Career diplomat Le Yucheng moves to Chinese state broadcasting body as deputy chief
- It’s part of a major political reshuffle in the run-up to the party congress and comes as Beijing is locked in a narrative war with the West
- Le, who has been foreign vice-minister since 2018, has more regularly made public statements on China’s diplomatic stance in recent years
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Le Yucheng has been appointed deputy head of the National Radio and Television Administration. Photo: AP