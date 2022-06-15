Xu Zhiyong, a veteran legal activist, is charged with subverting state power. Photo: Handout
Veteran Chinese human rights lawyers expected to face trial soon
- The lawyer representing one of the accused, Xu Zhiyong, has been summoned to a pre-trial meeting on Friday to ‘ensure the hearing goes smoothly’
- A source says Ding Jiaxi, who was arrested after attending a meeting with Xu and other lawyers, will also appear in court on charges of subverting state power
