Chen was sanctioned over alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang, where he is accused of setting up a vast network of internment camps. Photo: AFP
Sanctioned hardline former Xinjiang chief Chen Quanguo moves to rural affairs role for ‘last job before retirement’
- Chen, the most senior official sanctioned by the US over alleged human rights abuses, is expected to spearhead a crackdown on rural gangs in his new post
- One analyst says this is likely to be his last role before retirement and while it is not a ‘denial’ of his actions in Xinjiang indicates a shift in policy
