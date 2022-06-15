Chen was sanctioned over alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang, where he is accused of setting up a vast network of internment camps. Photo: AFP
China /  Politics

Sanctioned hardline former Xinjiang chief Chen Quanguo moves to rural affairs role for ‘last job before retirement’

  • Chen, the most senior official sanctioned by the US over alleged human rights abuses, is expected to spearhead a crackdown on rural gangs in his new post
  • One analyst says this is likely to be his last role before retirement and while it is not a ‘denial’ of his actions in Xinjiang indicates a shift in policy

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 11:00pm, 15 Jun, 2022

