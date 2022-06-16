Xi Jinping has defended China’s human rights record and said it will not accept any “patronising” lectures. Photo: AFP
Western-style democracy behind wars, chaos and human misery, Chinese president tells top officials
- Some Western nations use democracy and human rights as a pretext to meddle overseas, Xi Jinping told Politburo study session in February
- Democracy and human rights are not for decoration, Xi said in highlighting Western social and political issues, recently published full text shows
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Xi Jinping has defended China’s human rights record and said it will not accept any “patronising” lectures. Photo: AFP