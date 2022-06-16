Xi Jinping has defended China’s human rights record and said it will not accept any “patronising” lectures. Photo: AFP
Western-style democracy behind wars, chaos and human misery, Chinese president tells top officials

  • Some Western nations use democracy and human rights as a pretext to meddle overseas, Xi Jinping told Politburo study session in February
  • Democracy and human rights are not for decoration, Xi said in highlighting Western social and political issues, recently published full text shows

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 11:55pm, 16 Jun, 2022

