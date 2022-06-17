Passengers board the first train of the Hotan-Ruoqiang Railway at Hotan station in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on June 16, 2022. Photo: Xinhua
New railway completes 2,700km loop of Taklamakan Desert in move to integrate Xinjiang with rest of China
- New 825km Hotan-Ruoqiang railway connects three existing desert railways and allows five counties in southern Xinjiang to have train access for the first time
- China State Railway Group says new rail line will ‘play a role in boosting ethnic unity, strengthening national defence’
