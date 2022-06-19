Traditional Chinese values largely perceive that the right to life begins from the moment of childbirth. Photo: AFP
Traditional Chinese values largely perceive that the right to life begins from the moment of childbirth. Photo: AFP
Is abortion legal in China, how common is it and why is it controversial?

  • The procedure is legal and widely available across the country but it is also used as a means of population and social control
  • During the one-child policy forced abortions were common but falling birth rates are prompting a change in stance

Mimi Lau
Updated: 11:00am, 19 Jun, 2022

