Traditional Chinese values largely perceive that the right to life begins from the moment of childbirth. Photo: AFP
Is abortion legal in China, how common is it and why is it controversial?
- The procedure is legal and widely available across the country but it is also used as a means of population and social control
- During the one-child policy forced abortions were common but falling birth rates are prompting a change in stance
