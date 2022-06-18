Flames and smoke billow from the ethylene glycol plant area of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical. Photo: Xinhua
Sinopec
Huge blaze at Shanghai Sinopec plant kills one

  • Roaring fire at one of China’s biggest refining and petrochemicals plants started around 4am on Saturday
  • State-owned Sinopec says no impact on the surrounding water environment was found

Reuters

Updated: 1:15pm, 18 Jun, 2022

