Shanghai’s party boss Li Qiang declared victory over Covid-19 on Saturday after the city reported zero local infections for the first time since February. Addressing over 800 deputies at the opening of the city’s party congress on Saturday, Li said the authorities had “won the war to defend Shanghai”. Shanghai Disneyland eagerly awaits nod to reopen after pandemic lockdown Earlier this year the city, once touted as the poster child for the “scientific and targeted” approach to fighting Covid-19, suffered the country’s biggest outbreak since the early days of the pandemic . An unprecedented lockdown was imposed on the city, China’s biggest financial hub, in late March but still could not curtail the epidemic. Eventually over 620,000 people were infected and 588 people died. The prolonged lockdown saw what is arguably China’s most modern city of 25 million people falling into shambles with the city’s healthcare system stretched to a breaking point and residents complaining about food shortages. Declaring victory in the fight against Covid, Li said the city’s approach had proved to be “completely correct” and showed that “socialism with Chinese characteristics has incomparable institutional advantages”. “In the face of a new wave of unprecedented severity and the complexity of the epidemic, we resolutely implemented the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the decision and deployment of the Party Central Committee … broke the repeated stalemate of the epidemic, realised and consolidated the fruits of dynamic clearance in society and won the battle to defend Shanghai,” he told the event. But the handling of the outbreak has cast a cloud over the political future of Li, who had served under Xi when the future leader held the top provincial job in Zhejiang and was considered his close ally. Vice-premier Sun Chunlan had to be sent to the city to oversee epidemic control a month into the outbreak. She stayed for another month, only leaving after the outbreak showed signs of being brought under control. During that period Sun repeatedly demanded strict control measures, such as isolating all those who had been infected. In the past three decades, Shanghai has been a stepping stone for the top political jobs, with all previous party chiefs being promoted to the country’s top decision making body, the Politburo Standing Committee, except Chen Liangyu, who was jailed for corruption in 2008. Shanghai warns public to avoid crowds as it prepares for mass Covid-19 test The number of Covid-19 cases has been falling across the country, dropping 81.6 per cent on Friday compared with the previous week, according to the National Health Commission. The city authorities in Beijing announced on Saturday morning that in-person teaching would resume on Monday – the same day that it holds its own party congress. The city has been battling an outbreak that started in late April and then a bar cluster that affected almost all districts, but on Saturday only two cases were reported. Pupils at elementary, middle and high schools in the capital have been ordered to stay at home and take classes online since April 29 following an outbreak among middle school children. Those taking college or high school entrance exams were allowed to return to campus earlier. However, students in residential communities that are still subject to Covid controls will have to continue studying online, according to the Beijing Education Commission.