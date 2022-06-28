An online public opinion campaign for the Communist Party’s upcoming national congress has set the stage for the conclave, according to Chinese President Xi Jinping. State news agency Xinhua quoted Xi as saying the campaign was “not just an effective means for party members and the public to put forward their opinions about the country’s development and national rejuvenation but also a vivid demonstration of our whole-process democracy ”. Xinhua said the month-long campaign, which ended in mid-May, gathered 8.54 million opinions from the public for the congress, which is expected to usher in a younger party leadership and a third term for Xi as the organisation’s general secretary. “This campaign has drawn great interest and enthusiastic participation from party members and the public, raising many constructive opinions and suggestions,” Xi was quoted as saying. “The relevant parties should actively study and take them into consideration. “[We] need to summarise the experiences from this successful exercise … and learn how to understand, learn and listen to the people through various channels using the internet.” Officials make pledges of loyalty to Xi ahead of party congress Beijing has touted its “whole-process democracy” model as superior to Western democracy, saying it better serves the people and promotes effective governance. In his meeting with Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations high commissioner for human rights, in late May, Xi said China had made great progress in whole-process democracy, safeguarding human rights , and upholding social equity and justice. “The Chinese people now enjoy fuller and more extensive and comprehensive democratic rights. The human rights of the Chinese people are guaranteed like never before,” he said. However, Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute at the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies, said “no self-respecting independent political scientist in ‘the West’ will accept Xi’s ‘whole-process democracy’ as fitting the definition of democracy”. “‘Whole-process democracy’ is what Xi describes as ‘democracy’ based on the reality of the Leninist rule in China under his strongman leadership,” Tsang said. “The key measure for Xi’s ‘whole-process democracy’ is based on performance or meeting what the people want, but the one that assesses the performance is the Chinese Communist Party itself, via the use of the Maoist method called the mass line. So, it is whatever the party says it is. [It is] anything but democratic. “Collecting public opinion, as with all other political acts … must be led by the party, as Xi made clear in his 19th congress speech [in 2017]. This will apply even more in the run-up to the 20th congress.”