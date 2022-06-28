Xi Jinping is expected to gain a third term as the Communist Party’s leader at the national congress. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping is expected to gain a third term as the Communist Party’s leader at the national congress. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Politics

Xi Jinping points to public opinion campaign as example of ‘whole-process democracy’

  • Month-long effort sets the stage for Communist Party’s national congress, Xi says
  • Concept does not align with Western idea of democracy, analyst says

Guo Rui
Guo Rui

Updated: 9:00am, 28 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Xi Jinping is expected to gain a third term as the Communist Party’s leader at the national congress. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping is expected to gain a third term as the Communist Party’s leader at the national congress. Photo: Xinhua