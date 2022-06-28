China has been sending signals that border controls could gradually be eased. Photo: Bloomberg
developing | China makes changes to quarantine rules in first step towards easing border controls
- It marks the biggest changes to the rules since the country closed its borders in March 2020
- Measures include cutting quarantine to seven days in a government-run facility, plus three in home isolation
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
China has been sending signals that border controls could gradually be eased. Photo: Bloomberg