Shenzhen has ramped up security and Covid-19 prevention efforts in the lead-up to President Xi Jinping’s visit. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Politics

Shenzhen tightens security ahead of Chinese president’s trip to Hong Kong

  • Covid-19 prevention measures also increased despite small number of community infections
  • Xi Jinping expected to arrive in Hong Kong on Thursday for 25th handover anniversary

Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 9:00am, 29 Jun, 2022

