Shenzhen has ramped up security and Covid-19 prevention efforts in the lead-up to President Xi Jinping’s visit. Photo: Bloomberg
Shenzhen tightens security ahead of Chinese president’s trip to Hong Kong
- Covid-19 prevention measures also increased despite small number of community infections
- Xi Jinping expected to arrive in Hong Kong on Thursday for 25th handover anniversary
