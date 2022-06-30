President Xi Jinping has repeatedly stressed the need for technological innovation and talents to power China’s long-term goals. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping repeats call for tech self-reliance, innovative talent

  • Innovation is a decisive factor in building a modern socialist country and achieving China’s second centenary goal, Xi says during trip to Wuhan
  • Remarks come as country gears up for Communist Party’s national congress, where the president is expected to deliver a report on strategy for the next five years

Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 6:00am, 30 Jun, 2022

