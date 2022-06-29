China will continue with its zero-Covid approach even at the risk of some harm to the economy, according to Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: EPA-EFE
China to press on with ‘zero Covid’, despite economic risks, Xi Jinping says

  • Country must protect lives at the temporary cost of lower growth, Xi says on trip to Wuhan
  • Authorities ease some pandemic restrictions but overall policy expected to stay in place

Jane Cai in Beijingand Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 11:03pm, 29 Jun, 2022

