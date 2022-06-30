The Chinese Communist Party remains popular, receiving a boost in profile and popularity around its centenary celebrations in 2021. Photo: AFP
As China’s Communist Party grows to near 97 million, more members are younger and educated
- By the end of 2021, the number of Communist Party members had grown to a record 96.71 million, a 3.7 per cent increase over a year
- Less than a third are female and the blue-collar and agriculture segment is falling but 150,000 more people from ethnic minority groups joined in six months
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The Chinese Communist Party remains popular, receiving a boost in profile and popularity around its centenary celebrations in 2021. Photo: AFP