The Chinese Communist Party remains popular, receiving a boost in profile and popularity around its centenary celebrations in 2021. Photo: AFP
As China’s Communist Party grows to near 97 million, more members are younger and educated

  • By the end of 2021, the number of Communist Party members had grown to a record 96.71 million, a 3.7 per cent increase over a year
  • Less than a third are female and the blue-collar and agriculture segment is falling but 150,000 more people from ethnic minority groups joined in six months

Guo Rui
Updated: 5:51pm, 30 Jun, 2022

