The visit was Xi Jinping’s first trip outside the Chinese mainland in more than two years. Photo: Felix Wong
Xi Jinping in Hong Kong: what the Chinese president’s entourage tells us about Beijing’s thinking about the city
- One observer said the delegation who joined Xi for his first trip outside the mainland in two years was designed to showcase Beijing’s ‘full jurisdiction’
- The make-up may also offer hints ahead of a major shake-up of the country’s top leadership in the autumn
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The visit was Xi Jinping’s first trip outside the Chinese mainland in more than two years. Photo: Felix Wong