A food company based in China’s far west is under investigation after unauthorised additives were found in some of its dairy products. China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said on Sunday that the solvent propylene glycol was found in two batches of milk produced by Xinjiang-based Maiquer Group. “The State Administration for Market Regulation requires the Xinjiang Administration for Market Regulation to investigate the illegal facts of the Maiquer Group as soon as possible, strictly investigate and punish it in accordance with the law and release information on the investigation in a timely manner,” the regulator said. Maiquer said on Friday that it “attached great importance” to the issue and all products from the batches had already been taken off shelves. It said investigators had also begun comprehensive sampling of “relevant products”, without specifying whether other products were involved. “We sincerely accept the supervision of the regulatory authorities and consumers to effectively ensure the quality of our products,” it said. Parents haunted by China’s melamine baby milk scandal still favour foreign brands Propylene glycol is a solvent for food colouring and flavours. It can also be used to absorb unwanted moisture in foods. The European Union has authorised its use in food, while the US Food and Drug Administration classifies the additive as “generally recognised as safe” to be used in food. World Health Organization guidelines say that up to 25mg of propylene glycol per kilogram of body weight is an acceptable amount to ingest from food daily. The Chinese regulator said propylene glycol could be used as a food additive in China but not in pure milk. The additive was detected in two batches of Maiquer milk by a county market watchdog in Zhejiang province, prompting further investigations. The administration said it then tested 23 batches of pure milk products from Maiquer and another 14 major competitors and the additive was found in six more batches from Maiquer. The batches from the other companies did not contain the additive. Maiquer milk products are no longer listed on online retailers Tmall and JD.com. However, listings from third-party vendors were still searchable on Taobao. Tmall and Taobao are owned by Alibaba, which also owns the South China Morning Post . Food safety, particularly in dairy products, has long been a concern in China. A 2008 scandal involving melamine-tainted milk and baby milk formula resulted in the deaths of at least four children. Officials said nearly 300,000 children fell ill as a result of the contaminated products. Some developed problems with their urinary systems while some others had deformed skulls. China ramped up food regulation after the formula scandal, but sporadic incidents still come to light, including spoiled food served to pupils in Shanghai in 2018 and in Chengdu in 2019.