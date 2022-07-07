In an article published on Thursday, Taiwan Affairs Office head Liu Jieyi vowed that Beijing would punish “Taiwan independence forces” and crack down on foreign interference. Photo: Weibo
In an article published on Thursday, Taiwan Affairs Office head Liu Jieyi vowed that Beijing would punish “Taiwan independence forces” and crack down on foreign interference. Photo: Weibo
China /  Politics

China puts Taiwan ‘reunification’ strategy at heart of national revival plans

  • The plan will promote reunification as part of national rejuvenation, according to cross-strait affairs official
  • Beijing strives for peaceful reunification but will take ‘all necessary measures’

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 8:17pm, 7 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
In an article published on Thursday, Taiwan Affairs Office head Liu Jieyi vowed that Beijing would punish “Taiwan independence forces” and crack down on foreign interference. Photo: Weibo
In an article published on Thursday, Taiwan Affairs Office head Liu Jieyi vowed that Beijing would punish “Taiwan independence forces” and crack down on foreign interference. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE