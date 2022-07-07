In an article published on Thursday, Taiwan Affairs Office head Liu Jieyi vowed that Beijing would punish “Taiwan independence forces” and crack down on foreign interference. Photo: Weibo
China puts Taiwan ‘reunification’ strategy at heart of national revival plans
- The plan will promote reunification as part of national rejuvenation, according to cross-strait affairs official
- Beijing strives for peaceful reunification but will take ‘all necessary measures’
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
In an article published on Thursday, Taiwan Affairs Office head Liu Jieyi vowed that Beijing would punish “Taiwan independence forces” and crack down on foreign interference. Photo: Weibo