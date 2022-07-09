Four people were wounded when a knife-wielding man went on a stabbing spree at a major Shanghai hospital on Saturday morning before being shot and subdued by police. Huangpu district police received emergency reports at 11.30am on Saturday of a stabbing at the renowned Ruijin Hospital. “Police quickly arrived on the scene and discovered a man holding a group of people hostage with a knife on the hospital’s seventh floor,” the force said in a statement on social media. “When the suspect intended to injure the hostages and attack the police, officers decisively fired a shot to injure and subdue him.” Four members of the public were being treated for wounds and were “not in a life-threatening condition”, the statement added. The attacker’s motive remains unclear as of now. Chinese media published videos showing armed police officers attempting to break into a locked room at the downtown hospital. Another widely circulated clip on social media showed over a dozen distressed people running out of the building. “It’s very shocking,” said a Shanghai resident who had arrived for a check-up just after the hospital was sealed off. “This is very distressing. What has happened to this society?” Ruijin is a well-known general hospital with the highest rating in the Chinese medical system. The hospital was founded in 1907 and is affiliated to the Shanghai Jiao Tong University. Reports of patients assaulting doctors are common in China. Some 180 medical personnel, including 135 doctors and 35 nurses, were attacked by patients or their relatives from 2016 to 2020, state-backed China Daily reported last year, citing incomplete data. As many as 16 of the doctors were killed. In 2019, China introduced a new law to prevent violence against medical workers. The law bans any organisation or individual from threatening or harming the personal safety or dignity of medical workers. However, mass violence is rare in China, which strictly prohibits citizens from owning firearms, but knife attacks do happen occasionally. Last month, a 23-year-old man in the eastern city of Ningbo died after being violently stabbed in the street in broad daylight. Recent years have also seen a string of fatal knife attacks targeting kindergarten and schoolchildren in China, with the accused reportedly wishing to wreak revenge on society. Additional reporting by Agence France Presse and Reuters