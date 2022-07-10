A biodiversity researcher working in Kunming, the capital of China’s Yunnan province, said he was stunned last month when he heard that the United Nations biodiversity conference – known as COP15 – was to be moved from the city to Montreal in Canada . “My first reaction was ‘why did this happen?’,” said David Guo, who works for an environmental NGO. “But after a second thought, I felt the relocation was correct because we didn’t have the conditions [to host the conference].” He has organised biodiversity conservation activities in cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Suzhou and Kunming since 2019, when Kunming was chosen as the host city, and they have attracted tens of thousands of participants. Guo also arranged study tours of nature reserves in Yunnan and Hainan, another southern province. However, with COP15’s move to Montreal, he said he had lost a driving force for organising such activities. “We have a series of plans this year … but now, with the relocation of COP15, we have lost a good reason to carry out such activities,” he said. The secretariat of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity announced on June 21 that COP15 would be held in Montreal, where the secretariat is based, in December. By then the conference had been delayed four times from its original date of October 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The first phase of the meeting took place in Kunming in October last year in a virtual format, and representatives from about 200 CBD member states were supposed to meet there in person in the second phase of the meeting this December. Over a fifth of world’s reptile species face extinction threat Conservationists want COP15 to mandate the protection of at least 30 per cent of the planet’s land and oceans by 2030, mobilise finance and resources, and introduce a robust implementation mechanism, but they say little progress has been made. “Progress is not being made. Negotiations have become stagnant, and the Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework is in peril,” a number of NGOs, including Greenpeace and The Nature Conservancy, wrote in an open letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the leaders of CBD member states last month after a preparatory conference for the COP15 meeting in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi. “We now call on the UNSG to work with both countries [China and Canada] to urgently convene high-level leaders to step in and help get it done,” they said. China, which retains the presidency of COP15, once aimed to take the lead in drafting the most critical biodiversity conservation framework for the next decade and to offer its “ecological civilisation” solution to the world, but it is now unclear how many such roles it can play. China showed its interest in hosting the UN biodiversity conference in 2016 and was appointed COP15 host country at the end of that year, which was a high point for climate governance and international cooperation. China and the international community had similar high expectations for the new biodiversity agenda even though countries failed to fully achieve any of the 20 targets to reduce biodiversity loss and protect habitats by 2020 that were agreed to by CBD member states at COP10 in Aichi, Japan, in 2010. They hoped countries could approve a post-2020 global biodiversity framework to stop biodiversity loss and restore nature that would be as significant as the Paris Agreement. COP15 also gave China an opportunity to showcase its efforts in preserving biodiversity and promote its vision of ecological civilisation. It was also a good opportunity for Yunnan, which is home to 70 per cent of China’s protected animal species – including wild tigers and Asian elephants – and Kunming, its capital. Lifelong defender of the natural world ‘terrified’ by what he is seeing “If you put this conference in Beijing, Shanghai or Chengdu, it will be one of the many international conferences being held every year,” Guo said. “But it’s different for Kunming. It means urbanisation and a leap for the city. “Many commercial organisations are involved … and some real estate companies introduced the concept of biodiversity conservation in their buildings.” But now, with the conference relocated, its legacy in Yunnan remains unclear. With COP15 delayed for about two years, progress has been slow. Conservationists say the reasons for that may be complicated, including the pandemic, neglect of biodiversity as an issue, and China being a newcomer in organising such conferences. “Even if we can’t achieve a strong result at COP15, we should at least find out the root cause – which is countries’ lack of political attention” Li Shuo, a senior policy adviser at Greenpeace East Asia, said. Alice Hughes, a conservation biologist at the University of Hong Kong, said that biodiversity was unfortunately seen as being secondary to climate, “because people don’t realise that there is an existential risk associated to biodiversity loss”. Many governments still did not take the commitments seriously or show leadership, she added. Damage by cordgrass highlights China’s fight against biodiversity loss “If you look at who is negotiating for the climate COP, it will be presidents, prime ministers, but on the biodiversity COP, you will have a couple of nominated scientists for most countries,” Hughes said. “You may have environmental ministers for some of them, but often those environmental ministers have limited power, limited experience.” Meanwhile, China does not have much experience in leading multilateral negotiations and some officials in Yunnan had other priorities. “China is a newcomer to global governance,” Li said. “The multilateral negotiations have many rules and they are more difficult than bilateral negotiations.” Guo said most officials in Yunnan had been focused on poverty alleviation in recent years. “Poverty alleviation definitely ranked No 1 in their priorities,” he said. “It is much more important than hosting the international biodiversity conference. “[The conference] also involved cross-sectoral cooperation. At a later stage, [cadres in Yunnan] didn’t know who was in charge of this matter – whether it was the propaganda department, the environment department or the forestry and grassland department.” Still, there is a lot that China, Canada and other countries can do to salvage the biodiversity agenda, according to experts. China could show leadership with countries that it has special relationships with or special investments in to help reach consensus, Hughes said. “African countries have some major issues with pledges for the ‘30 by 30’ promise, so they don’t want to put aside large areas of land under protection,” she said, referring to a pledge to protect at least 30 per cent of the planet’s land and oceans by 2030. “If China shows its leadership with these countries … it could already take us a massive way forward in some of the challenging issues under the framework.” Lina Barrera, vice-president of international policy at Conservation International, an American non-profit environmental organisation, said adequate funding commitments and the robust inclusion of the rights of indigenous peoples and local communities are critical. COP15: China’s Xi pledges US$232m for new fund to protect biodiversity “It will be a disservice to nature and our own survival if heads of state and financial ministers do not step up and pay attention to this once-in-a-decade opportunity to put ourselves on the path to a healthy environment,” she said. As for Guo, he said COP15’s move to Montreal was a good thing, “from the point of view of the interests of all humans and the planet’s species”. “If we put the conference in a place that can’t decide the opening time, it’s bad for everything.”