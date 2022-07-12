In mainland China, health codes are the main tool for maintaining the government’s zero-Covid policy . The codes are mobile apps based on the traffic light system and determine who can go where. Red codes are given to positive cases, close contacts, and those in quarantine; yellow codes are for those who have completed quarantine; and green codes allow a person to move freely in the community. This system involves three elements: tracking the movement of every individual; restricting their movements under certain conditions ; and compulsory PCR tests. But there are also many uncertainties – a green code can turn yellow suddenly if a person crosses paths with a close contact, or walks by a high-risk neighbourhood. Human cost of China’s zero-Covid policy measured in stress, anxiety Those uncertainties affect employers and employees alike, with restrictions on mobility inevitably spilling over into business. Hong Kong is mulling whether to adopt a health code system , and even though it would be a watered-down version, serious thought should be given to whether it is worthwhile. Although the range of the people affected by the proposed plan seems to be limited, a system that can restrict and track the movement of its residents will only induce doubt and unease among people and businesses in the city. Also, if a red code is given to positive cases, it will further discourage people from reporting their condition to the authorities. That is already the case as many people who test positive on rapid tests are reluctant to notify the government – and it only takes a few cases for local transmissions to flare up. If local transmissions cannot be cut, will the government be forced to adopt even stricter measures? If yes, what would be the price to Hong Kong as China’s international business gateway to the world? As for the proposed yellow code given to incoming travellers, a new rule already requires them to wear electronic devices during home quarantine. If they are determined enough to remove the devices, they can also leave their phones at home and attend private gatherings, allowing the virus to spread. The health code is meant to achieve zero Covid, and it is increasingly clear that this is an unsustainable goal, particularly as stealthier variants continue to emerge. Instead, Hong Kong should step up protection of vulnerable people through vaccination and give better support to nursing homes and hospitals – that way it will not be putting its economic recovery and attractiveness to multinationals at risk.