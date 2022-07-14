Police in the northern Chinese province of Hebei have detained 558 suspects and 135 fugitives since launching a massive crackdown on crime in the wake of a public outcry over an attack on a group of women . The public security ministry said the 100-day crackdown , which began on June 25, was designed to protect women, children and the elderly. Police officer fired and 5 face probe over attack on women in China “We will focus on crimes involving triads and gangsters, – which seriously infringe on people’s sense of security and challenge the psychological bottom line of society- as well as crimes against vulnerable groups, picking quarrels and provoking trouble, and fraud against the elderly. “We will take thunderous measures to launch a vigorous strike,” a police statement said, according to the online portal ThePaper.cn. The public security department said it would: “Strive to resolve conflicts and problems at the primary level and in a nascent state. “By sticking to the facts and laws, we will handle every case, carry out every law enforcement activity and resolve every conflict and dispute to uphold social justice.” The police also said they would work to prevent traffic accidents, fires and deaths by drowning as well as controlling dangerous and explosive substances. The attack on the group of four women at a restaurant in Tangshan, a city in Hebei, after one of the diners rejected a man’s advances sparked a wave of nationwide anger at violence against women. So far nine people have been detained over the attack, which left two of the victims seriously injured. Tangshan suspect was wanted by Chinese authorities over previous crimes The case has prompted a number of people in Tangshan to make claims online about cases of alleged harassment by gangs. The head of the provincial police force, Liu Wenxi, died last week from a sudden illness at the age of 54. He had only been appointed to his post at the end of May. No further information has been given despite public speculation about the cause of his death.