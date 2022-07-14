Cities across China are suffering extreme heatwaves of 40-plus degrees, with many places recording record high temperatures. Shanghai recorded its equal highest temperature since records began in 1873 on Wednesday at 40.9 degrees Celsius (105.6 Fahrenheit). Embracing heat for ‘basketball’ and grandma’s cool treats for firefighters There was no respite on Thursday, when the temperature peaked at 40.6 Celsius and the city of 25 million residents issued its third red alert for temperatures above 40 degrees in five days. The eastern coastal city had seen a significant increase in the number of extremely hot days since 2009,recording 15 days when the temperature passed 40 degrees since that date. Before 2009 this had only happened twice. Vendors reported surging sales of ice cream, melons and crayfish chilled in liquor, a popular summertime dish. Half of China has been affected by the unusually hot spell over the past month. The Yangtze River basin – encompassing megacities from Shanghai on the coast to Chongqing in the interior – has been hit by a week-long heatwave. Chongqing, China’s biggest municipality, had four days of 40 plus degrees in a row and forecasters believe this trend will continue for another two days, with temperatures also remaining above 33 degrees at night time on Wednesday and Thursday. The eastern province of Jiangsu has also seen temperatures as high as 43 degrees and issued a red alert on Tuesday. The heatwave has also hit other areas of the country, and places in Gansu, Ningxia, Qinghai, Shaanxi and Sichuan have all recorded record high temperatures. A video going viral online shows an ant dying within three seconds on a road where the surface temperature reached 65 degrees. The demand for air-conditioning is such that China’s maximum power load hit an all-time high of 1.2 billion kilowatts on Tuesday, according to the National Development and Reform Commission. China’s southern provinces raise alerts as flooding breaks records State media has also reported that the load on the power grids in seven provinces and regions has also reached record levels The National Development and Reform Commission said it was making every effort to ensure energy supplies during the summer, when demand is at a peak. Last month also saw the highest average temperature nationwide since 1961 at 21.3 degrees Celsius.