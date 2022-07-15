He Yuxiu told her story in a video posted on Chinese social media. She says she has been unable to find work as a teacher since she lost her job. Photo: Weibo
‘Treated like a virus’: Chinese teacher says she was sacked because she’d had Covid
- A week into her new job, He Yuxiu says she was fired after being asked by the school principal if she had ever had the coronavirus
- Many others say they have been shunned after being infected, prompting the premier to warn that discrimination will be punished
