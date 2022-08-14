To some, the newly opened Hong Kong Palace Museum is a symbol of the city’s gradual assimilation by mainland China, if not just a branch of the spectacular original housed within Beijing’s Forbidden City. But for Chou Kung-shin, 75, former director of the Palace Museum in Taipei, the new galleries are an important way to help Hongkongers appreciate the splendour of the 5,000-year-old Chinese culture that is their heritage. “Hong Kong had long been under the influence of Western history and culture brought by [colonial] Britain. After the return of Hong Kong to the mainland in 1997, the locals have tended to become somewhat estranged from Chinese culture,” said Chou, who headed the museum in Taipei from 2008 to 2012. “Thus, it is a good thing to establish the Hong Kong Palace Museum to help enhance [Hongkongers’] connection with Chinese culture,” the museum expert and specialist in ancient Chinese artefacts told the South China Morning Post . The exquisite royal collections from the Song, Yuan, Ming and Qing dynasties on display at the Hong Kong Palace Museum could help nurture Hongkongers’ appreciation of traditional Chinese artefacts and their inherent histories from centuries ago, she noted. Promoting such a heritage in Hong Kong would help the locals cultivate a sense of identification with this culture. “Hong Kong is an important gateway to the mainland, it is where the Western and Chinese cultures meet. If foreign visitors have no plans to visit the mainland museum, they could always go to the one here,” Chou said, adding that this could help increase tourism revenue for the city. Highlights from the Hong Kong Palace Museum and how it came to fruition The Hong Kong museum officially opened to the public on July 3, as the city marked the 25th anniversary of its return to Chinese sovereignty. A total of 914 priceless artefacts on loan from the National Palace Museum in Beijing and a number of local collections are displayed at the venue. Of these, 166 “grade one” classified national treasures are on display in Hong Kong for the first time, while several others have never been shown to the public before, according to museum director Louise Ng. However, the decision to give it the same name as the Beijing museum generated much controversy and criticism in Hong Kong, largely due to the local government’s failure to consult the public first. That drew criticism that the project – first made public by the city government in a surprise announcement in December 2016 – was the result of Beijing “ordering Hong Kong to accept the museum”. Others claimed it was a political move by the central government to try and use Chinese culture to erode the local identity linked to the West and, more importantly, the anti-mainland sentiment in the city. Chou, however, sees it differently. “It is a grand cultural gift to the people of Hong Kong,” she said. “The exhibits at the Hong Kong Palace Museum provide an important venue for the public in Hong Kong to learn about Chinese history, culture and art.” Chou, who taught museum studies at Fu Jen Catholic University in Taipei for four years, said one of the major functions of a museum is to inspire and educate, where a viewer can learn to appreciate not only the beauty of the artefacts but also their history and impact. That echoed earlier remarks from Ng, who said the museum was the “living embodiment of – and a milestone in – the deepening cultural ties between the special administrative region and the mainland”. Chou said the Hong Kong version was more than just an offshoot of the one in the Forbidden City. “Though they are of the same nature and most of the artefacts on display in Hong Kong are from the Forbidden City, the museum in Hong Kong should not be seen as a branch of its counterpart in Beijing, given that it displays other works of art, including those donated by local collectors,” she said. Hong Kong Palace Museum ‘could help nurture national identity among residents’ Apart from the Forbidden City’s treasures, the opening exhibitions also showcased 13 artworks on loan from the Louvre Museum in Paris, France. It has also offered home-grown artists an opportunity to create new works and new narratives through two other exhibitions, featuring a number of pieces on loan from local museums and private collections, as well as multimedia works by six Hong Kong artists that combine technology with elements of traditional Chinese culture. For the Hong Kong museum to avoid being seen as just a branch of its Beijing’s counterpart, it must strive to position itself as a museum that can broaden the international influence of Chinese culture, Chou said. And while it might need to expand its collection of Chinese artefacts, this should not be limited to imperial items. “After all, there are many types of Chinese artefacts, not necessarily imperial ones.” Chou cited the example of the Palace Museum in Chiayi, in southern Taiwan, which was never intended to be a branch of its Taipei counterpart. “When I was the director of the Palace Museum in Taipei , I had positioned the institution in Chiayi as the museum of Asian artefacts, showcasing largely Asian textiles, clay, porcelain and other precious items,” she said. The Chiayi museum opened in December 2015 – more than three years after Chou left office. Ng, the Hong Kong Palace Museum director, said the venue was in partnership with its Beijing counterpart, but never intended to just be a simple branch. Upcoming events include a special joint exhibition with a European museum, featuring imperial collections from the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties, alongside those of European royalty spanning the same 600 years or so, Ng said. Plans for next year include displaying relics from Sanxingdui, a world-renowned Bronze Age site that flourished in present-day Sichuan province – and cultural artefacts from Central Asian and Islamic regions. Chou, who led historic exchanges between the Taipei and Beijing palace museums following a landmark visit to the mainland in 2009, said such exchanges were highly necessary if a museum wanted to increase its substance and elevate its profile. Also important were “exchanges of personnel for research, management, operation and marketing purposes”, she added. Taipei-Beijing palace museum exchanges during Kuomintang leader Ma Ying-jeou’s time as Taiwan president, from 2008 to 2016, were highly rewarding in terms of new thoughts and ideas. As director of the Taipei galleries, Chou was able to forge an agreement with Beijing for the loaning of 37 Qing dynasty imperial treasures for the first-ever joint exhibition in Taipei in October 2009. Another notable exchange was the reunion of the two separated parts of a famed Chinese painting called Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains , created by Yuan dynasty (1279-1368) artist Huang Gongwang between 1347 and 1350. The painting was originally kept in two pieces on the mainland when the KMT were in charge, but they moved the larger piece to Taiwan after being defeated in the civil war against the communists in 1949. Its display in Taipei in 2011 marked the first time the painting had been shown in its entirety in nearly four centuries. The 15 must-see Palace Museum treasures from Hong Kong, Beijing and Taipei However, museum exchanges have been suspended since Tsai Ing-wen of the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party became president in 2016 and refused to accept the “one-China” principle the mainland insists on as a prerequisite for formal contact. Beijing sees self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory under its one-China principle. Asked whether there might be exchanges between the Hong Kong and Taipei museums, Chou, who now heads the Juming Culture and Education Foundation in New Taipei said: “It is a political question. It depends on how the two sides view each other politically.” If she were the one to make the decision, she might have had “some thoughts”, she said. “But I am no longer in a position to comment on this.”