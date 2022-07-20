Hotels in the Chinese capital are not allowed to host weddings. Photo: Getty Images
Hotels in Beijing banned from hosting weddings and banquets as Chinese capital tightens Covid controls

  • The city has only seen 3 cases in recent days, but new guidelines have tightened restrictions on group gatherings
  • Hotels face new rules on hosting meetings and conferences, and these events have been banned altogether in ‘core areas’

Kate Zhang

Updated: 5:16pm, 20 Jul, 2022

