Hotels in the Chinese capital are not allowed to host weddings. Photo: Getty Images
Hotels in Beijing banned from hosting weddings and banquets as Chinese capital tightens Covid controls
- The city has only seen 3 cases in recent days, but new guidelines have tightened restrictions on group gatherings
- Hotels face new rules on hosting meetings and conferences, and these events have been banned altogether in ‘core areas’
