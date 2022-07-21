China has decided to arrest a former official of state stockpiler Sinograin for suspected bribery and dereliction of duty, the top prosecutor said on Thursday. The decision to arrest Xu Baoyi, former deputy general manager of the stockpiler, comes after he was investigated by supervisory authorities, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate said on its WeChat account. Reuters could not immediately trace contact information for Xu. Ex-chief of China’s grain reserves swept up in corruption probe In June, the prosecutor said Xu had been expelled from the ruling Communist Party and public office for “serious violation of discipline and law”, and faced a case review and investigation. Xu was accused of illegally accepting gifts and cash, intervening and interfering with market activity, and exploiting his position to make profit for others, it added. Last month, China’s discipline watchdog investigated the former head of the national reserves bureau for severe violations of law and discipline.