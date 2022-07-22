Two iconic Chinese fish, known as the last giants of the Yangtze River, have been declared extinct after decades of environmental efforts that scientists and conservationists say were defeated by dam construction and overfishing. In the first comprehensive assessment of its type in more than 13 years, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) updated its Red List of Threatened Species on Thursday and confirmed the extinction of the Chinese paddlefish, or Psephurus gladius . The Yangtze sturgeon, or Acipenser dabryanus , has been moved from critically endangered to extinct in the wild. “The world’s failure to safeguard sturgeon species is an indictment of governments across the globe, who are failing to sustainably manage their rivers and live up to their commitments to conserve these iconic fish and halt the global loss of nature,” said Arne Ludwig, chair of the IUCN sturgeon specialist group. “These shocking – but sadly not surprising – assessments mean that sturgeon retain their unwanted titles as the world’s most threatened group of species,” Ludwig said. The loss of the two wild freshwater species has contributed to the degradation of biodiversity and deterioration of their river habitats, which are essential to the well-being of humans and nature. The new global sturgeon assessment by the IUCN specialist group found that all the world’s remaining 26 sturgeon species are now at risk of extinction. It cited evidence showing that the species’ decline over the past three generations was steeper than previously thought. 6,000 Chinese sturgeon die during construction of eco-tourism resort In China, the Chinese paddlefish and the Yangtze sturgeon are both listed in need of the highest protection but conservation measures for water reserves are often neglected compared to those for land reserves. The Chinese paddlefish, known as China’s freshwater king, was last seen in 2003 but scientists concluded in 2020 that it was extinct after decades of urgent calls for effective conservation measures. Since the declaration, global attention has turned to two remaining Chinese sturgeon species which need urgent intervention to recover, according to a paper published online last month by Science of the Total Environment . While sturgeons and paddlefish are among the species worse affected by overfishing and habitat destruction, the situation is extremely critical in the Yangtze, the paper said. The Yangtze, China’s longest river and the third longest in the world, was once inhabited by the Chinese paddlefish, the Yangtze sturgeon and the Chinese sturgeon ( Acipenser sinensis) . But the construction of large dams such as Gezhouba and the Three Gorges was a devastating blow for the critically threatened fishes. The dams cut off almost all known breeding sites for sturgeon species and influenced seasonal fluctuations in downstream water temperatures, according to the paper. The authors said the Chinese sturgeon, which is one step away from extinction in the wild, might have a fighting chance if an urgent and revolutionary recovery effort is made. “If the very low number of counted spawners leaves the species on the verge of extinction, the resumption of successful spawning in a new site represents an unexpected encouraging signal of resilience,” the paper said. Monarch butterflies now ‘endangered’, one step closer to extinction The scientists said there might “still be a glimmer of hope” for Chinese sturgeon “if appropriate and scientifically informed actions are carried out as soon as possible”. The Upper Yangtze River, which is in the transitional region between the south Sichuan basin and the Yunnan-Guizhou plateau, is considered to have the highest level of biodiversity in Eurasia. But decades of man-made damage since the 1970s have been disastrous for the survival of species in the area. China adopted the Yangtze River Protection Law in 2020 to strengthen ecological protection and safety and promote the efficient use of resources along the river basin.